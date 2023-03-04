Bogliasco – He died instantly, after colliding on board his motorcycle with a car near the Hotel Flora, at the beginning of Bogliasco. A 68-year-old man originally from Sori died a little while ago in a road accident on the Aurelia.

According to the first reconstructions, the victim was traveling on his motorcycle when he collided – for reasons yet to be ascertained – with a car arriving from the opposite direction. The car was driven by a woman residing in Bogliasco. The rescue services that arrived on the spot together with the Carabinieri were useless. The 68-year-old died immediately after the impact.