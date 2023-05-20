Genoa – One youth water polo competition to promote the figure of the sports psychologist: this is how “Aquatic Mind”first water polo tournament on mental and psychological skills scheduled for Sunday 21 May at 2 pm at the Vassallo pool in Bogliasco. The initiative is promoted by the Order of Psychologists of Liguria with the patronage of the regional Coni and the collaboration of Netafim Bogliasco 1951, a professional water polo club operating in both men’s and women’s fields, whose youth sector is recognized as one of the best Italian academies.

«Sport psychology is a discipline that promotes the well-being of the person in parallel with that of the athlete. With this event we aim to introduce young water polo players the role and skills through which the sport psychologist can help optimize their performance and accompany its growth path», declares Mara Donatella Fiaschi, president of the Order.

In fact, they will join the matches in the water activities to recognize, enhance and train the mental abilities and well-being of the athlete from a psycho-physiological point of view, with spaces dedicated to mental preparation and awareness of the psychology of sport applied to water polo.

The project is managed by the Psychology and Sport working group of the Order of Psychologists of Liguria, coordinated by Martha Boccalatte, who explains: «Together with the kids, their families, coaches and managers, we will concretely experience what a sports psychologist does and how he works, discussing the importance of preparing for matches that takes into consideration various points of view: physical , technical, tactical, mental and psychological. We will value the exploration of psychological factors, mental abilities, educational and relational factors and we will highlight, in particular, how these areas too can be acquired right from the introduction to the practice of water polo, through adequate preparation and training».

During the course of the tournament are planned training meetings e awareness on psychology in sports, dedicated to club managers, technicians and families of young water polo players. There will also be an info point, available to participants and families, where the handbook “What does the Sport Psychologist do?” will be distributed.