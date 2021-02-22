Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Slovenian Tadi Bogacher, the UAE team, awarded the top of the Emirates Tour 2021, the only global race in the Middle East as part of the UCI calendar, after the end of the second stage that was held today (Monday) in Al Hudayriat Island in the capital Abu Dhabi with a speed race against the clock for a distance of 13 km.

Bogacher, champion of the Tour of France last year and one of the most prominent candidates to compete for the title, topped the general ranking of the circumnavigation with a time of 4.00.05 hours, despite coming in fourth place in the second stage, to snatch the UAE team rider the red jersey assigned to the tournament leader, 5 seconds ahead of Portuguese Joao Almeida is a cyclist of the Quick Step team, who came second in the overall standings, and sixth after the end of the second stage.

The Italian Filippo Jana, rider of the British team Enos, won the second stage title “Al-Hudayriat”, in an expected result as the world champion of races against the clock, as he finished the race in 13.56 minutes, and came second in the Swiss Stefan Besserger rider of the EF Education team, a difference of 14 seconds. For Jana, the Dane, rider for the Emirates team, Mikel Berg, was ranked third, and was succeeded by his team-mate Tadie Bogacher.

Joao Almeida kept the green jersey assigned to the tournament leader with points after raising its tally to 23 points, 3 points behind Italian Filippo Jana, and Tady Bogacher, who ranked third on points with 19 points, and in fourth place, David Decker, a rider of the Jumbo Fisma team.

Bogacher achieved many gains to confirm the brilliance of the Emirates team after only two stages of circumnavigation after he snatched the white shirt of the best young rider, ahead of Joao Almeida, while the latter kept the black jersey for the middle speed stage.

Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, Filippo Jana, was crowned champion of the second stage, while Arif Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Anas Al Qubaisi, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Administration at ADNOC Land Company Bogacher, were crowned with the red jersey.

Sultan Al Dhaheri, Director General of Communications in Abu Dhabi, Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al Niyadi, Director of the Capital Police Department, Mohammed Al Qasim, Administrative Director of Nakheel, Muhammad Sanad Al Qubaisi, Member of the Board of Directors of the Cycling Union, and Captain Pilot Mr. Hashem Al Hashemi, Director of a Commercial Project at Abu Dhabi Aviation Benjin David Martin is Chief Commercial Officer at VPS Healthcare.

For his part, Tadi Bogacher expressed his happiness at leading the third edition of the Emirates Tour after two stages of the race, and said in his statements after the second stage: “It was a good day for me and happy with my performance, and of course it is very important for both me and the team to wear the red shirt and topped the general arrangement. To circumnavigate under the strong desire to compete for the title, which gives me great motivation in the remaining stages.

He explained that he feels good during his participation in the circumambulation, and there are no pressures despite the nominations that are directed in his favor, especially after his crowning the title of the Tour of France 2020, as eyes have become on him as one of the best riders in the world at the present time, indicating: “Certainly we strive in the Emirates team to win I am going around in his homeland and I thank the team officials for giving me confidence, and I look forward to providing everything I have for the team, especially since the team has some of the best riders in the world. ”

In turn, the Italian Filippo Jana, who won the “Al Haderiyat” stage, said: “It is never easy to win the experience of time, even if I do so with good legs and strong focus. Fortunately my physical fitness is good and I was ready to compete in the race against the clock.”

He added, “We achieved a great result for me and the team, especially as it was my first participation in the United Arab Emirates, and despite the wind speed, I managed to achieve an average speed of 56 kilometers per hour, which gave me the best timing.”