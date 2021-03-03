Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Slovenian cyclist renewed his contract with the UAE Touring Team until 2026, and Matar Al-Yebhouni, Team Leader, said: Bogachar is one of the most prominent talents in the Emirates team, as he managed to win the Tour of France despite his young age, and dealt beautifully with these successes. He also showed determination and determination to win the Emirates Tour, which is getting more and more important year after year, and is especially important for our team, and I am confident that he will continue to achieve the best results for the team in the future.

For his part, Bogachar said: The UAE team is my second home. Where the friendly atmosphere prevails among everyone, from management to riders and employees, which makes it an ideal environment for development and growth, the team has given me confidence, and I am very grateful for that, and I will continue to do my best in racing alongside my teammates, and I hope that I can achieve More distinguished results in the coming seasons.

Mauro Gianetti, Team Manager and CEO, said: We are pleased to announce the renewal of our contract for the third time with Bogachar, as he is a distinguished cyclist who believes in the team project, and we believe in his unique abilities and skills. Where we are working to build a strong and united team in which there is a friendly atmosphere, like I have not seen in my years of cycling.