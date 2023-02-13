Japan It was one of the nations that best applied health regulations in the face of the spread of the covid 19 virus, however, lately it has had several outbreaks that prevent anime production from following the expected flow. A series that joins this batch of delays is Bofuriwhose seventh episode of the second season, will be delayed by two weeks.

The full name of the series is Itai no wa Iya nano de Bougyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to omoimasu 2although it is better known as Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense. It was announced that its seventh episode, scheduled for March 8, will be delayed by two weeks. In other words, it would be released on March 22, 2023.

Because of that, it is likely that delivery eleven and twelve also have irregularities On their release dates, however, nothing has been confirmed about it.

Bofuri is a light novel written by Yuumikan and illustrated by Koin. Its publication began in 2017, by Fujimi Shobo, under the Kadokawa Books imprint.

Bofuri has a manga adaptation by Jirou Oimoto. This installment was published as of 2018, through the Comp Ace magazine of the Kadokawa Shoten publisher.

The first anime season of Bofuri it launched in the winter 2020 season. got twelve episodes and was produced by Silver Link under the direction of Shin Oonuma. The first season is on Crunchyroll which is also streaming its second installment.

What is Bofuri about?

Kaede Honjou is the protagonist of this story in which she enters an MMO at the invitation of her friend Risa Shiramine.. However, the girl hates video games, mostly because she can’t stand pain. Because of that, it will increase your points in VIT to the exaggeration.

Thanks to this, he will barely be able to move, however, to everyone’s surprise, you will unlock an unknown ability called absolute defense and even an awesome counter mechanic.

After this, you will have a very different landscape of video games and a real adventure will begin.

