Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Chivas suffered the worst defeat in their history in the Liga MX Femenil at the expense of the Águilas of Club América on Sunday in the National Classic.

At the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, the Guadalajara team lost 7-0 and the former Mexican soccer player, Adolfo Bautista, openly ranted against coach Joaquín Moreno.

And not only that, ‘Bofo’ accused the Chivas Femenil strategist of corruption for being more focused on “getting paid” than delivering results in the Liga MX Femenil.

“I told you, that coach (Joaquín Moreno) is the cancer of Chivas. He has been in the institution for years and all he does is ask for money to play, he is corrupt,” he said.

“I hope they realize that such people should not be in the institution. Get out,”

Chivas has not recovered from the thrashing. Yesterday (Thursday) they lost their pending match of Matchday 3 against Cañoneras de Mazatlán FC at the Akron stadium.

Guadalajara is in sixth place overall with 19 points. This Sunday they will host the leaders of the competition, the Tuzas del Club Pachuca

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.