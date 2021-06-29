SAO PAULO (Reuters) – A Bank of America survey showed that assets under management dedicated to investments focused on better environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in Latin America are still small, but are growing rapidly.

Nearly 90 percent of investors surveyed in a survey of managers in the region said they already use ESG factors to make investment decisions or plan to do so in the near future, according to a client report.

The BofA team remembers that ESG metrics can reduce profit risk, but premium ESG profiles tend to be more expensive.

In Brazil, assets dedicated exclusively to ESG are small but growing, with positive flows accelerating since 2019 to more than 5 billion reais, although still well below flows to equity funds (+190 billion reais).

The day before, Suzano issued 1 billion dollars in bonds linked to sustainability goals, in the second issue of the company’s type. Investor demand was more than three times the supply.

(By Paula Arend Laier)

