In a report released this Friday (12.Jul), analysts at Bank of America say they expect an increase in the sector’s income.

Analysts of the BofA (Bank of America) expects solid results for telecommunications companies under its coverage. This is what is stated in a report released to clients and the market this Friday (12.Jul.2024). They estimate that the increase in profits should support the optimistic outlook for the sector. Thus, the estimated earnings expectation for this year is 9%.

According to analysts Lucca Brendim and Arthur Pereira, the sector’s healthy dynamics continue: “Strong net additions and price increases (in real terms) should contribute to real revenue growth and margin expansion in the coming quarters”.

For Telefonica Brazil (Alive), EPS (earnings per share) should rise 13% and revenues 7%, both on an annual basis, estimates BofA. The projection is for a net profit of R$2.3 billion, a positive variation of 13% compared to the same period last year, with a capex 2% lower, at R$2.3 billion.

About Timthe bank expects an annual increase of 13% in EPS and 7% in consolidated revenues. The expectation is a net profit of R$ 720 million, an annual increase of 13%, with a decrease in capex of 1% in the same analysis, totaling R$ 940 million.

BofA reinforces its buy recommendation for Vivo and Tim shares, with a fair price of R$62 and R$22, respectively.

With information from Investing Brazil.