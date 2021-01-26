Bank of America said the economy is on much more solid footing than it was in the early days of the pandemic.

Customer spending in January is up 9% from last year, and those who’ve received stimulus checks are largely boosting their savings, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said in an interview Tuesday on CNBC.

“The economy keeps moving forward and we feel very constructive about the consumer activity,” Moynihan said. “People are spending money, people are engaging in the economy differently” given virus restrictions, he said.

Brian Moynihan. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

While there are burgeoning signs of pent-up client demand, Moynihan called for more economic assistance for the millions of unemployed people and shuttered businesses in industries such as travel, leisure and entertainment. State and local municipalities also need help to plug holes in their budgets.

It’s premature to worry about potential inflation spurred by government spending on stimulus programs, Moynihan said. Instead, the biggest priority should be getting the economy back on track.

“If the U.S. economy doesn’t grow, the rest of the world’s in trouble,” he said.

Here are other takeaways from the interview: