Another American Airlines plane crash. Flight 590, which was supposed to be headed to Phoenix, narrowly avoided disaster after several tires blew out during takeoff from Tampa, Florida, the airline said. The pilot managed to slam on the brakes as the plane hurtled toward the end of the runway.

“There was a mechanical issue on the runway prior to takeoff,” American Airlines said in a statement. Tampa International Airport said the incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. and the issue involved tires on the plane, a Boeing 737-800.

A video posted to YouTube by user Captain Steven Markovich shows the plane’s right wheel catching fire as it taxis down the runway, releasing a cloud of smoke. The video shows tires flying sparks and pieces of the wheel left on the runway. “A blown tire,” Markovich yells in the video. “Emergency, emergency, emergency. They’re on fire,” he says. The plane then immediately slows down, abandoning takeoff.

JUST IN: American Airlines flight 590 out of Tampa, Florida narrowly avoids disaster after multiple tires blow out during takeoff. As the plane was picking up speed and seconds away from liftoff, the tires blew out. The pilot slammed on the brakes as the plane barreled toward… pic.twitter.com/P5kZ3N6pUO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 10, 2024

No injuries were reported, and all 176 passengers disembarked safely and were bussed back to the terminal, the airline said. Six crew members were also on board.

Just two days earlier, a United Airlines jetliner lost a landing wheel during takeoff from Los Angeles, but was able to land safely in Denver, Colorado, with no injuries. United Airlines confirmed the incident in a press release. “The wheel was recovered in Los Angeles and we are investigating the cause of this event,” it said.