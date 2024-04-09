The engine cowling on a Boeing comes off during takeoff. For the airline, this is the next worrying aircraft breakdown in a short period of time.

Denver – US aircraft manufacturer Boeing's series of mishaps seems to have no end: On Sunday (April 7th), Southwest Airlines Flight 3695 had to return to the departure airport in Denver after part of the engine came loose. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the fairing fell off during takeoff and hit the plane's landing flap. Information about the cause of the damage was not initially provided.

Boeing plane has to turn around in the air: Video shows part of the engine detaching

Most recently, a Boeing takeoff was canceled due to engine failure. In this case, it was already too late: In videos that were distributed on social networks, you can see from an airplane window how the blue cover with the Southwest Airlines logo first fluttered in the wind and then almost completely fell off with increasing acceleration. In a statement from Southwest Airlines it was said that an altitude of around 3,000 meters had been reached.

After the incident, the Boeing 737-800 was able to safely turn around and fly back to Denver Airport. None of the 135 passengers and six crew members on board were injured. After landing, the passengers were transferred to another plane and arrived in Houston – the actual destination – about three hours late. The airline apologized “for the inconvenience caused by the delay.”

Part of the engine slams into the machine: Boeing gets into trouble because of a series of breakdowns

It was the airline's second incident within a week. Boeing made headlines when part of the Alaska Airlines cabin wall broke off in the middle of a flight in January 2024. The plane had to turn around and make an emergency landing in Portland. The passengers filmed the traumatizing incident. Just two months later, the Boeing 777 lost a wheel, the debris of which then crashed into several cars. The plane had to make an emergency landing in San Francisco.

The Southwest Airlines Boeing plane had to turn back after the engine cowling came off. © Montage: Screenshot/X/Rüdiger Wölk/Imago

The US aircraft manufacturer initially did not comment on the current incident. It is also unclear what caused the faulty engine cowling (as of April 9th). “Our maintenance teams are currently inspecting the aircraft,” Southwest Airlines said in the statement. The airline declined to comment on when the engine was last started. According to FAA records, the aircraft entered service in June 2015.

Meanwhile, the aviation regulator FAA opened an investigation against Boeing. Circumstances indicated that the aircraft manufacturer may have neglected its production, inspection and testing obligations. In Texas, the public prosecutor is currently investigating the supplier Spirit AeroSystems. The effects of the series of mishaps are also evident in the management team: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun wants to step down at the end of 2024. (cln/dpa)

