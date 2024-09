Boeing factory workers, who have been on strike since Friday, said they are prepared to wait for a contract with a better wage increase. The company said it is taking steps to save money while looking for ways to reach a deal that will be acceptable to union workers at the plant. The strike, by 33,000 machinists, is expected to halt production of the company’s best-selling planes. Source: Associated Press



