More than 30,000 Boeing workers on the West Coast of the United States began a strike on Friday, the first for the aircraft manufacturer since 2008, after a proposed labor agreement that included a 25% wage increase over three years was overwhelmingly rejected in a vote by workers. The strike paralyzes factories in the Seattle area and suspends aircraft production at these plants, at a time when the company accumulates problems of reputation and trust after the incident in January of the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane in mid-air.

The work stoppages at the Seattle and Portland-area plants that assemble the MAX, 777 and 767 aircraft are a new setback for the aircraft manufacturer, which has struggled to increase production and overcome a crisis that was triggered by safety problems. The labor dispute erupts just weeks after the appointment in August of the new CEO, Robert Kelly Ortberg, who arrived with the mission of restoring confidence in the aircraft manufacturer. Last April, Boeing had to pay compensation of $160 million to Alaska Airlines for the detachment of a fuselage panel of an airplane in mid-flight, an incident that occurred earlier this year.

Nearly 95 percent of members of the International Association of Machinists (IAM) union voted Thursday against the tentative agreement, reached between the union and the company, which included a 25 percent pay increase through 2027, a $3,000 bonus and a commitment to build Boeing’s next commercial jet in the Seattle area provided the program was up and running within four years. Workers also backed the walkouts by 96 percent.

“This is about respect, this is about addressing the past and this is about fighting for our future,” said Jon Holden, who led the negotiations for the IAM, before announcing the result of the vote. “We will start the strike at midnight,” said the union leader who had accepted the agreement, later rejected by the workforce, as union members chanted: “Strike! Strike! Strike.”

“We are going to get back to the bargaining table as soon as possible,” Holden said, though he did not specify how long he expects the strike to last or when talks would resume. “It’s something we’ll see day by day, week by week,” he added, speaking to reporters. Boeing said in a statement that it was willing to return to the negotiating table, a sign that the company is considering making improvements to the agreement. “The message has been clear: the tentative agreement we reached with IAM management was not acceptable to the union. We remain committed to restoring our relationship with our employees and the union, and we are willing to return to the table to reach a new agreement,” the aircraft manufacturer said.

The previous strike at Boeing, in 2008, lasted more than 50 days, halting production and costing Boeing about $100 million a day, according to US media such as Wall Street JournalSome estimates suggest that a 50-day strike could cost Boeing between $3 billion and $3.5 billion.

Workers say the proposed 25 percent pay increase over three years is insufficient after a decade of stagnant wages and sharply rising living costs. While IAM leadership on Sunday recommended that its members accept the deal, many workers had responded angrily, defending the 40 percent pay increase originally demanded and lamenting the loss of an annual bonus. In the days leading up to the vote, workers had protested at Boeing factories in the Seattle area.

Boeing shares fell by around 3% on Friday, down 38% this year amid strong investor concerns over safety issues, production pace and debt that exceeds $60 billion.

The strike poses multiple challenges for Boeing’s new management, as it will have to decide how to respond at the negotiating table, after having assured that it had offered everything it could. Analysts believe that the key now “is the duration of the strike, given the difference between the proposed wage increase and the request of union members,” Jefferies said in a note. In addition, a prolonged strike “poses a key risk to 737 MAX production.”

The conflict has also prompted the Biden administration to intervene. The White House spokeswoman said that authorities are “in contact with both parties” and assured that they will encourage “both parties to negotiate in this way, in good faith and reaching a solid agreement,” she added.