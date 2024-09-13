More than 96% of the aircraft manufacturer’s union-affiliated employees rejected the salary adjustment proposed by the company

The union representing aircraft factory workers in Boeing in the United States announced, on Thursday (12.Sep.2024), the beginning of the sector’s strike starting this Friday (13.Sep).

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in Seattle, Washington, voted on Thursday (September 12) to reject a proposal to increase wages by 25% over four years and to halt factory activities.

According to the entity, 94.6% were against the agreement and 96% approved the strikewell above the minimum of 2/3 of the votes required for the measure to come into effect.

The decision affects 33,000 Boeing engineers, most of them in Washington state. The strike is expected to halt production of commercial aircraft, according to the US broadcaster. CBS.

Boeing in reputational crisis

The strike will not affect flights, but it will contribute to the reputational crisis that Boeing finds itself in. The safety of the 737 Max planes, the company’s best-selling aircraft, has been in question since two of them crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people.

