Spirit AeroSystems said it will continue supplying airframes for Boeing commercial planes, and that it is aware of the quality problem in some models of the fuselage it produces for the 737 plane. According to the company, there is no immediate flight safety concern linked to the problem .

In a note published on Wednesday, the 23rd, Spirit states that Boeing “has determined that there is no immediate flight safety concern and that the entire fleet in service can continue to operate”. The issue involves elongated attachment holes in the aft pressure bulkhead on some 737 fuselage models.

Despite the problems, Spirit believes it will not have a material impact on parts delivery this year. The company announced that it has implemented changes to its manufacturing process to address the issue. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.



