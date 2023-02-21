Logsdon said in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”, on the sidelines of his participation in the “IDEX 2023” exhibition, in Abu Dhabi, that the Middle East is a strategic market for “Boeing”, and that the company’s products are available throughout the region, and it is the backbone of defense security in it.

“We are very proud of our products, including our Chinook, which is our heavy duty helicopter, and we have attack helicopters, Apaches, all over the region, andC17which is also the heavy military transport aircraft, which is doing well in the region, flying humanitarian operations or other heavy transport operations,” Logsdon said..

He pointed to the great cooperation between Boeing and several countries in the region, including the UAE, Egypt and Qatar.

The vice president of Boeing International Business Development said that the company has an important partnership with the American “NASA”, and that the company is cooperating with the space agency within the “Artemis” project in order to get humans to the moon again, then travel to deep space, and perhaps send humans to Mars, he said.

“One of the things, and I think the biggest one in terms of sustainability is that we keep upgrading the aircraft, providing new aircraft, the newer the aircraft, the more sustainable the aircraft is, and the more efficient it is to operate over that route. We’re working hard on that,” Logsdon said.

He added, “We are also working on that with the US Navy regarding the F-18, and we are now conducting experiments with sustainable fuel, and it is going well. We are also working with the US Air Force and conducting studies on the C-17, to operate it with sustainable fuel .. We believe that it is Over the next 10 or 20 years, this will become very important, and I think it will become the norm for the next generation of fuels“.