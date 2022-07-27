By Abhijith Ganapavaram and Rajesh Kumar Singh

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Boeing stunned Wall Street on Wednesday by generating cash from operations in the second quarter and kept its cash flow target for the year in a sign the company is gradually overcoming production problems.

The plane maker projected higher cash flow in the second half and next year from an expected increase in deliveries of 737 and 787 jets.

The company said supply chain constraints had limited its ability to increase jet production despite “significant” demand. It now expects to deliver fewer 737 MAX jets this year due to supply issues and delays in deliveries to Chinese customers.

Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said Boeing is working with regulators for certifications by the end of this year of the shorter version of the 737 MAX 7 and the longer version 737 MAX 10; and is in the “final stages” of preparation to restart deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.

SUPPLY CHAIN ​​CONCERNS

While Boeing has not seen any decline in demand for the aircraft, the company said supply bottlenecks will determine production and delivery rates for the 737 and 787 jets.

Boeing said it aims to stabilize the 737 production rate at 31 units a month and expects MAX deliveries this year to be closer to 400 from a previous estimate of about 500.

Boeing posted a larger-than-expected second-quarter adjusted loss of 37 cents a share due to charges at its military, space and security unit. Operating cash flow was $81 million for the quarter.

Overall, Boeing burned $182 million in cash in the quarter to June, far less than the $3.6 billion cash outflow in the first quarter. Analysts had expected a cash burn of 1.2 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

“While the second quarter results are still far from perfect, this is Boeing’s cleanest quarter in a while,” said Robert Spingarn, analyst at Melius Research.

Boeing’s cash flow has become a focal point for investors as the plane maker borrowed heavily to weather successive crises caused by the 737 MAX flight ban and the pandemic. The company’s debt was $57.2 billion as of June 30.

