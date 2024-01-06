Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/01/2024 – 17:45

Boeing said, this Saturday, 6, in a press release, that it agrees and supports the decision of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States to require immediate inspection of 737 Max-9 jets, after part of an aircraft of the model had blown up in mid-air on an Alaska Airlines flight.

“Safety is our top priority. We deeply regret the impact this event had on our customers and their passengers”, stated the company in the note.

According to Boeing, a technical team is monitoring the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the incident. “We will remain in contact with the regulatory body and our customers”, concluded the company in the note.

The United States aviation regulatory agency ordered the suspension of flights with Boeing 737 Max-9 jets for mandatory inspection.

Yesterday, the 5th, a window and part of the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines plane, with 174 passengers, exploded and the plane's door opened in the air, which caused decompression in mid-flight and led to an emergency landing shortly after takeoff. in Portland (USA). There were no injuries.

The aircraft involved rolled off the assembly line and received its certification just two months ago, according to FAA online records. The jet is one of Boeing's most sold models.