Imagine being an astronaut stuck in space for almost two months due to technical problems. This is Exactly what happened with the shuttle Boeing Starliner. NASA may finally give up in the face of the project’s numerous technical problems, according to well-informed sources.

An insider told Ars Technica that there is more than a 50 percent chance that the stranded astronauts will return to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon capsule. Another anonymous source said this scenario is highly likely.

NASAinstead, maintains a more cautious attitude, in stark contrast to the declarations of a few weeks ago, when he expressed full confidence in the Starliner.

“NASA is evaluating all options for the return of astronauts Butch Wilmore And Suni Williams from the Space Station International in way as safe as possible,” spokesman Josh Finch said. “No decisions have been made, and the agency will continue to provide updates on its plans.”

A Series of Unfortunate Events

The Starliner project appears to have been doomed from the start. Delays and hardware problems have cost Boeing about $1.6 billion. Despite these problems, NASA launched its first crewed mission last June. But on approach to the space station, Starliner suffered helium leaks and engine problems, forcing NASA and Boeing to delay the astronauts’ return to fix the issues.

Towards a SpaceX bailout?

According to Ars Technica, there are several signs that SpaceX may be tasked with rescuing stranded astronauts. Among those signs is the funding of more than a quarter of a million dollars from the NASA for a “SPECIAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE STUDY,” and SpaceX is actively preparing for this eventuality.

If SpaceX receives the green light, the Starliner project could be permanently shelved, with a total of $5.8 billion wasted on a project malfunctioning. This scenario would raise many questions, including about the effectiveness of NASA’s oversight during the development and production of the Starliner.

How is it possible that Boeing, with everyone his means, not be success to create a capsule as reliable as the Dragon SpaceXbuilt at half the cost? What kind of supervision did he actually exercise NASA about the program Starliner? These These are just some of the questions difficult that deserve answers.

