The US Missile Defense Agency and Boeing conducted a test interception of a ballistic missile in space. This was stated on Monday, December 11 statement company press service.

“During testing, the GMD interceptor released an exoatmospheric combat vehicle with kinetic force during the second rocket booster stage of its typically three-stage flight sequence. The representative target was air-launched from the Broad Ocean region and the interceptor was deployed from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California,” the statement reads.

The successful interception took place as part of a test of ground-based mid-defense missile defense, which allows more time and maneuver to destroy ballistic missiles.

“This successful test is important because it opens a window of opportunity to intercept threats to our homeland. We are committed to continually improving missile defense capabilities to meet the nation's rapidly growing missile defense needs,” said Debbie Barnett, vice president of Strategic Missile & Defense Systems.

Earlier, on November 19, the American company Lockheed Martin announced that, together with the US Army, it had successfully tested a new operational-tactical missile, PrSM, which will replace ATACMS. It is clarified that during the tests, one PrSM precision strike missile was fired from the HIMARS launcher and hit the target.

In early November, it became known that the US tests of the Minuteman III intercontinental missile had failed. According to the US Global Strike Command, the US Air Force had to destroy the missile due to the discovery of an anomaly that arose during a test launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.