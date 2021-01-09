Boeing is investigating the circumstances of the crash of the Indonesian Boeing 737-500 aircraft. Reported by RIA News…

A Boeing spokeswoman responded to the agency’s request and confirmed that the company is aware of reports of the disaster in Indonesia. “We are trying to gather more information,” she explained.

The crashed plane was manufactured in 1994 and has been in operation for 26 years. Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air acquired it in 2012.

On January 8, it was reported that Boeing would have to pay $ 2.5 billion in compensation for the Boeing 737 Max. This happened after a malfunctioning aircraft adjustment system in the air led to two plane crashes.

According to Flight Radar, a flight of the Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air, en route from Jakarta to Potianak, disappeared from radar four minutes after departure.

Later it became known that the plane fell into the water. Debris and body parts are said to have been found at the crash site. Indonesian television broadcast footage of fishermen showing small debris found in Jakarta Bay.

There could be 59 people on board, including at least six children. For others information, 62 people flew on the plane, including 10 children and six crew members. There were no Russians among them.