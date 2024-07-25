AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/24/2024 – 23:04

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing will plead guilty to fraud after reaching a deal with the US Department of Justice over two fatal accidents involving the 737 MAX model, according to a court document released on Wednesday (24).

The compromise was reached after prosecutors concluded that the company had breached an earlier agreement related to the tragedies, which occurred in Ethiopia and Indonesia and left 346 people dead more than five years ago.

The settlement must be approved by a federal court judge and includes a payment of $243.6 million (R$1.4 billion), in addition to a previous fine of the same amount.

The Justice Department found in May that Boeing had failed to improve its compliance and ethics program, breaching the Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) reached in 2021 following the 737 MAX crashes.

The plea agreement requires Boeing to serve three years of “probation,” conditions that include having an independent oversight body and investing at least $455 million in quality and safety programs.

The victims’ families criticized the settlement, saying it “makes unfair concessions to Boeing that other defendants with criminal offenses would never receive.”

– Non-compliance –

The original DPA was announced in January 2021, following allegations that Boeing had deliberately defrauded US aviation regulators. It required the manufacturer to pay $2.5 billion in compensation in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

The three-year trial period was due to end in 2024. Last January, the company was once again in crisis when an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX had to make an emergency landing after losing a fuselage panel during flight.

The incident sparked a new wave of scrutiny of the manufacturer’s manufacturing and safety standards, with formal investigations being opened by Congress and U.S. regulators.

In a letter sent in May to the court monitoring the “MAX Case,” Justice Department officials stated that Boeing had failed to meet its obligations.