Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to one count of criminal fraud conspiracy and pay a $243.6 million fine to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation into two fatal 737 Max crashes, according to a document filed in a Texas court on Sunday. The plea deal requires a judge’s approval, but is considered too soft by relatives of victims of those crashes. If upheld, it would mark the planemaker as a convicted felon in connection with crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people on Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

Federal prosecutors last week gave the U.S. aircraft giant the option of pleading guilty and paying a fine as part of its sentence or facing trial on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Prosecutors accused Boeing of misleading regulators that approved the plane and pilot training requirements for it.

As part of the settlement, Boeing agrees to pay a $243.6 million fine, the maximum under the law, on top of a previous $243.6 million fine the company has already paid. The aircraft manufacturer will agree to invest “at least $455 million in its compliance and safety programs.” The company will also be placed under surveillance and subject to an independent compliance monitor for three years. In addition, Boeing’s board of directors will have to meet with the families of those killed in the Max crashes, according to the agreement, pending judicial approval. The Justice Department said it expected to file the written agreement with the court by July 19.

Criticism from families

The settlement has drawn criticism from victims’ families, who want Boeing to face trial and suffer harsher financial consequences. “This settlement fails to acknowledge that because of Boeing’s conspiracy, 346 people died. Thanks to Boeing’s and the Justice Department’s legal cunning, the deadly consequences of Boeing’s crime are being covered up,” said Paul Cassell, an attorney for some of the families, according to AP. Several attorneys for the victims will ask the judge to reject the settlement.

Boeing already reached a first agreement in 2021, agreeing to pay a total of more than $2.5 billion. That figure included the first criminal monetary penalty of $243.6 million, plus compensation payments to customers of $1.77 billion, and the establishment of a $500 million fund to compensate the heirs, family members, and legal beneficiaries of the 346 passengers who died in the accidents. The Justice Department considered that the company breached other commitments made in that agreement and therefore initiated a new criminal case.

Boeing also agreed to pay a $200 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company and its former CEO, Dennis A. Muilenburg, publicly claimed that the 737 Max was “as safe as any airplane that has ever flown in the skies” even though they already knew something was wrong. The SEC concluded that they misled investors and fined the company $200 million and the CEO $1 million, the watchdog announced in September 2022. The money went to investors, not the victims.

A month after Lion Air Flight 610, a 737 Max, crashed in Indonesia in October 2018 13 minutes after takeoff, killing 189 passengers and crew, Boeing issued a statement suggesting that pilot error and poor aircraft maintenance contributed to the crash. The company offered assurances about the plane’s safety, without disclosing that an internal safety review had determined that MCAS, a flight control feature that acts as an automatic stabilizer for the plane, posed a safety concern and that Boeing had already begun redesigning that system to address it.

The 737 Max continued to fly. On March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, operated by another aircraft of the same model, also crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 157 people. Data quickly revealed similarities between the two accidents. The malfunctioning MCAS prevented the pilots from taking control of the aircraft. International aviation regulators decided to ground the entire 737 Max fleet. It took 20 months for the 737 Max to fly again after its licenses were revoked.

Boeing’s crisis has been revived this year since the accident last January in which an Alaska Airlines plane lost a panel in mid-flight that covered a hole intended for an emergency door in other configurations of the model, a 737 Max. On that occasion there were only minor injuries. In addition, a harsh report commissioned by US regulators and published in February called into question Boeing’s “safety culture” in what was a new blow to the American commercial aircraft manufacturer. The trickle of bad news continued with new incidents, such as the abrupt jolt of a Latam Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner when a flight attendant apparently pressed a button that made the pilot’s seat fold up on a flight from Sydney to Santiago de Chile.

Chairman and CEO Dave Calhoun, 67, announced in March his decision to step down as CEO at the end of 2024, although he will continue to lead Boeing through this year to complete the work being done to stabilize the company. The announcement of his resignation was accompanied by other changes at the top, such as the replacement of the head of the commercial aviation division.

In a recent Senate appearance, Calhoun defended the company’s safety record after turning and apologizing to victims’ families sitting in the rows behind him. Hours before the hearing, the Senate investigations subcommittee released a 204 page report with new allegations from a whistleblower who said he was concerned about the possibility of defective parts ending up on 737s. The whistleblower is the latest in a series of current and former Boeing employees who have raised safety concerns at the company and alleged retaliation for doing so.

