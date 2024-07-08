Boeing said it had “reached an agreement” with the U.S. Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes more than five years ago. “We have reached agreement in principle on the terms of a resolution with the Department of Justice,” the company said in a statement sent to AFP, adding that the agreement was subject to “approval of specific terms.”

A U.S. government official quoted by British news agency Reuters had earlier said that Boeing had agreed to plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit criminal fraud to resolve the U.S. Justice Department’s investigation.

The charge refers to two incidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.

New troubles for the company

U.S. officials are ordering inspections of oxygen masks on more than 2,600 Boeing 737s. The Federal Aviation Administration is requesting them amid concerns that the masks might not work in an emergency. If any problems are found, “corrective action, if necessary, should be taken within 120 to 150 days,” officials said.