Boeing Admits Blame: Two 737 Max Flights Crashed Into Sea, 346 Dead

There Boeing has decided to plead guilty to the incidents that occurred with Lion Air Flight 610 on October 29, 2018, which cost the lives of 189 people and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10, 2019, which crashed into the sea resulting in the death of 157 people between passengers and crew members. Boeing – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – declared that it had “an agreement has been reached” with the United States Department of Justice on the two fatal 737 MAX crashes that occurred more than five years ago. “We have reached an agreement in principle on the terms of a resolution with the Department of Justice,” the company said in a statement sent to AFP, adding that the agreement is subject to “to the approval of specific terms”.

A US government official quoted by the British news agency Reuters – Il Sole continues – had previously stated that Boeing had agreed to plead guilty of an accusation of conspiracy For criminal fraud to resolve the U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Under the agreement in principle with U.S. prosecutors, Boeing faces a criminal fine of $487.2 millionthe maximum allowed by law, although the actual amount will be determined by a judge. The company will install a company monitor and will have to spend at least $455 million to strengthen its programs Compliance and safety over the next three years as part of the deal, which requires court approval.