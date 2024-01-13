Kyodo News Agency reported that the All-Japan Airlines returned, on Saturday, a local flight to the airport from which it departed after discovering a crack in the window of the pilot's cabin of the Boeing 737 plane, while it was flying in the air.

The agency added, citing the airline, that Flight 1182 was on its way to Toyama Airport, but returned to New Chitose Airport in Sapporo at approximately 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

The agency said that there were no injuries among the 59 passengers and six crew members.

This is the second accident involving Boeing aircraft within a week. Last Sunday, a Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane belonging to the American company Alaska Airlines turned back and landed at the take-off airport after an explosion left a hole in the passenger cabin.

Immediately, the American authorities stopped the flights of this type of aircraft and ordered it to be examined to ensure its safety.