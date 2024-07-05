Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

On a flight from Madrid to Montevideo, a Boeing encountered severe turbulence and had to make an emergency landing in Brazil. There were numerous injuries.

Natal – Severe turbulence has caused a real nightmare flight for the passengers of a Boeing flight to South America. Once again, it must be said. At the end of May A 73-year-old Briton diedand several other passengers and crew members sustained injuries when a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore encountered turbulence and had to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

This Air Europa flight from Madrid to Montevideo had to make an emergency landing at a Brazilian airport. Around 30 passengers, most of them slightly injured, were taken to hospitals in Natal, the capital of the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte. The plane was diverted early Monday morning (July 1). The airline announced this the same day.

Over the Atlantic: Turbulence forces Boeing to land

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner left Madrid at 11:57 p.m. on Sunday with 325 passengers on board. It was due to arrive in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, early Monday. At 2:32 a.m., flight UX045 requested an emergency landing at Natal airport in northeastern Brazil – 4,000 km from Montevideo. According to Air Europa, this was the airport that could provide medical care the fastest.

The airline said there were “passengers injured with varying degrees of severity.” The state health department reported that around 30 passengers from Spain, Uruguay, Israel, Germany and Bolivia were treated in state hospitals. Most of them were discharged after receiving medical treatment. The news website G1 even reported broken bones.

Four passengers were “stable” at Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel Hospital and awaiting test results before being discharged. Five others were taken to private hospitals. There is no information on their nationality or health status.

On social media: Impressions from the damaged Boeing

A user of the social network X, who is said to have been on the flight, shared pictures of broken ceiling panels that exposed pipes and cables.

At 1:12 p.m., Air Europa announced that the uninjured passengers would be taken to Recife, the capital of the state of Pernambuco, 255 km from Natal, “where they will be accommodated and then continue on to Montevideo.”

Turbulence in air traffic is increasing: Is climate change the cause?

The incident is part of a series of Boeing incidents. After the Singapore Airlines flight reported above, a few days later eight people had to be taken to hospital after turbulence on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland. After numerous incidents, trust in Boeing is already at stake.

Scientists independently suspect that Invisible turbulence in the air caused by the climate crisis gain weight. Research from the University of Reading show that higher temperatures as a result of climate change have led to a significant increase in turbulence on transatlantic flights. Between 1979 and 2020, according to Smithsonian Magazine severe turbulence incidents have increased by 55 percent, which is attributed to changes in wind speeds at high altitudes. (ls/dpa)