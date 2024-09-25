Imagine building a space shuttle to carry astronauts into space, but when it comes time for the big test, no one uses it. That’s exactly what happened with the Starliner of Boeing, a shuttle that should have marked an important step for space exploration, but which instead brought back to Earth not astronauts, but only empty spaces and unused suits.

Over the weekend, the Starliner returned to Earth, landing in the New Mexico desert. However, the two astronauts expected were not on board, Butch Wilmore And Suni Williamsbut only their space suits. This is because the NASA has decided not to fly its astronauts on the Starliner because of persistent technical problems. Instead, Wilmore and Williams will return on a shuttle SpaceX Crew Dragonwhich requires space suits specific to that vehicle.

An Uncertain Future for Boeing

What seemed like a small detail – Boeing and SpaceX spacesuits are not compatible – actually represents a much larger and problematic situation. NASA has tasked both companies with developing different systems to transport astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), but the future of the Starliner seems increasingly uncertain. While the SpaceX Crew Dragon continues to fly successfully, Starliner’s problems pile up, and there’s a risk that NASA will find itself relying exclusively on SpaceX for its space missions.

The fact that the spacesuits returned unused is a fitting symbol of the Starliner’s troubled journey. Boeing struggled for months to resolve technical issues, and its first crewed mission ended without a flight by astronauts. NASA, while officially supporting Boeing, has had to contend with continued delays and mounting costs.

While Boeing has stated that it supports NASA’s decision, the absence of Boeing leadership at the press conference held at the Johnson Space Center after the Starliner’s landing has raised many questions. What does this mean for the future of the spacecraft? Will Boeing be able to get certified for regular flights to the ISS, or will NASA have to rely solely on SpaceX?

And you, what do you think?

There Starliner Will it ever fly again with a crew or will it be a project abandoned? Boeing’s technological and organizational challenges appear to be putting increasing pressure on NASA. Do you think SpaceX will be the only solution for future missions? Leave us your opinion in the comments and continue to follow iCrewPlay to stay updated on all the news from space and beyond!