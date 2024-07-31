Boeing and NASA recently reported that they have made significant progress in identifying the cause of problems involving the Starliner spacecraft during its maiden crewed flight to the International Space Station (ISS). After weeks of After conducting tests and investigations involving more than 1,000 simulated thruster firings at a site in New Mexico, engineers appear to attribute the Starliner’s malfunctions and sudden engine shutdowns during the journey to the ISS to helium leaks.The results indicate that heat accumulating inside the thrusters may have caused the Teflon seals to swell, restricting the flow of propellant.

Because of these findings, NASA and Boeing decided not to allow astronauts to manually pilot the vehicle during reentry, as they had done during the journey to the ISS. Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew program, explained that manual maneuvers would have significantly increased the stress on the thrusters..

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams successfully docked with the ISS on June 6 for a mission that was initially scheduled to last about six days. They have now been in space for about 50 days.NASA has indicated that Starliner can stay in orbit for up to 90 days.

Despite this progress, the return of astronauts Wilmore and Williams is not yet guaranteed. “There are many good reasons to complete this mission and bring Butch and Suni home on the Starliner,” Stich said, after noting that NASA still has emergency options in case the Starliner cannot be used to bring the astronauts home.

“Obviously, we have a lot of faith in the reliability of our vehicle to get the crew home,” said Mark Nappi, Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program manager.

Credits NASA