AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/31/2024 – 12:45

Boeing on Wednesday (31) named Robert “Kelly” Ortberg as its new CEO, while reporting a significant loss in the second quarter.

Ortberg, 64, has extensive experience in the aeronautics sector and ran the Rockwell Collins group, which later became a subsidiary of RTX, from which he retired in 2021.

The new CEO will join Boeing as the planemaker tries to recover from a series of safety and quality control issues and a production slump.

Ortberg will replace Dave Calhoun, who announced his departure from the company before the end of the year.

In a separate statement, Boeing reported second-quarter results that fell well short of analysts’ forecasts, posting a net loss of $1.44 billion due to lower commercial aircraft deliveries.

Revenue fell 14.6% to US$16.9 billion (95.5 billion reais at the current exchange rate).

These results were also impacted by Boeing’s defense business, with fixed-price contracts on which it recorded losses due to supply chain difficulties, higher engineering costs and technical issues.

– New leadership –

Boeing is under the microscope of US authorities after, in January, a 737 MAX, operated by Alaska Airlines, had to make an emergency landing after a fuselage panel fell off in mid-flight.

The accident caused outrage in the US Congress and worried Boeing customers.

Dave Calhoun took over the role in 2020 after his predecessor, Dennis Muilenburg, resigned following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 involving the MAX model, which was grounded by airlines for a long period.

According to industry experts, the new CEO must have experience in engineering, in the aerospace sector, management of large production projects, a focus on safety and communication skills, which are essential to face the scrutiny of congressional hearings.

In a message to employees, Boeing Chairman Steve Mollenkopf described Ortberg as a “seasoned leader whom the aerospace industry deeply respects.”

“There is a lot of work to be done, and I am eager to get started,” Ortberg said in a statement.

Democratic Congressman Rick Larsen, a member of the influential House Transportation Committee, welcomed the nomination.

“Mr Orberg is a mechanical engineer (…) I hope this means he will make sure his main message to everyone is to build the best airplane and build the safest airplane in the world,” Larsen wrote on the social network X.

Ortberg will take office shortly after a two-day hearing hosted by the National Transportation Safety Board in Washington into the Alaska Airlines incident.

After the 2018 and 2019 crashes, Boeing agreed to plead guilty to fraud in certifying the MAX model as part of a deal with the Justice Department, authorities said July 24.