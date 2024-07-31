New York, USA.- Boeing on Wednesday named Robert “Kelly” Ortberg as its new CEO, effective August 8, as it reported a significant second-quarter loss.

Ortberg, 64, has extensive experience in the aeronautical sector, and headed the Rockwell Collins group, later a subsidiary of RTX, from which he retired in 2021.

He will join Boeing as the aircraft maker struggles to recover from a series of safety and quality control problems and a production slowdown.

The company’s new president and CEO will take over on August 8, replacing Dave Calhoun, who had announced his departure from the firm before the end of the year.

In a separate statement, Boeing posted second-quarter results that fell well short of analysts’ forecasts, posting a net loss of $1.44 billion on lower commercial aircraft deliveries.

Revenue fell 14.6 percent to $16.9 billion.

Results in the period were also impacted by Boeing’s defense business, with fixed-price contracts in which it recorded losses due to difficulties in the supply chain, higher engineering costs and technical problems.