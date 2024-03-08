Home page World

From: Natasha Berger

People afraid of flying, looked away: A Boeing loses a wheel during takeoff. The wreckage of the passenger plane crashes into a parking lot.

San Francisco – This breakdown is likely to cause a lot of trouble: A Boeing 777 belonging to the US airline United Airlines lost a wheel while taking off from the airport in San Francisco. Instead of going to Japan as planned, the plane and its 250 passengers had to fly to Los Angeles. Debris from the torn off wheel damaged several cars. Photos show the extent.

Video shows Boeing 777 wheel coming off just shortly after takeoff

The passengers of the Boeing 777 were actually supposed to fly from San Francisco International Airport to the Japanese metropolis of Osaka last Thursday morning (March 7th, local time). On board: 235 passengers, 10 flight attendants and four pilots. But video footage shows how, just a few seconds after the United Airlines plane took off in California, a tire came off the back of the passenger plane and crashed towards the ground. Fortunately, no one was injured by the falling tire. A Boeing also recently lost a wheel in Atlanta Radio communication between the pilots was strange.

Wheel debris from Boeing 777 crashes into parking lot in San Francisco

The tire ended up in a parking lot for airport employees and caused major damage to several cars. Photos show shattered windows and a crushed car, and a fence is also said to have been damaged. A spokesman for the airport in San Francisco said loudly NBC that the runway was closed briefly after the incident so that the debris could be cleared away.

After the wheel breakdown, the plane landed safely in Los Angeles shortly afterwards. United emphasizes: Passenger aircraft are designed to be able to land without any problems, even with missing or damaged tires. A Boeing 777 has six wheels on each side under the wings. As for the demolished cars, United Airlines said the airline would contact the owners and take care of them. According to United Airlines, the passengers were put on another plane in Los Angeles to fly to Japan. The Boeing MH370, which has been missing for ten years, never arrived at its destination. An aviation expert recently expressed a “terrible thought” about this case.

A wheel came off a Boeing 777 during takeoff – a car was hit hard. Luckily no one was injured. © Haven Daley/AP/dpa

First fuselage part, then wheel: US investigators examine Boeing aircraft

Just a few weeks ago, another near-miss involving a Boeing caused a stir. A part of the fuselage of a virtually new 737-9 Max aircraft broke off during the climb with 170 people on board. By a lucky coincidence, the two seats directly at the opening were unoccupied, so no one was seriously injured in this incident. Initial investigations by the US accident investigation agency NTSB showed that four fastening bolts were missing from the torn out fuselage fragment. Investigations will now also be initiated to find out why the wheel came off the Boeing in San Francisco.