From: Maximilian Hertel

A lightning strike hits a Boeing 777 immediately after takeoff. The phenomenon of the incident being filmed is not rare, but it is.

Vancouver – On Sunday, March 3, 2024, a remarkable phenomenon occurred at Vancouver Airport (YVR). Shortly after takeoff, a Boeing 777 was struck by lightning. The plane had just started its long-haul flight to London. The spectacular lightning strike was accidentally recorded by a student pilot and aircraft enthusiast.

Lightning strikes Boeing shortly after takeoff – student pilot is in the right place at the right time

The lightning strike was captured by chance by Ethan West, a student pilot and aircraft observer, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). West observed the planes near the south end of the Vancouver International Airport runway on Sunday, March 3. When he noticed the Boeing 777-300ER taking off, one of his favorite aircraft, the aircraft enthusiast started filming – at exactly the right moment.

The Boeing 777-300ER remains a popular aircraft for long-haul flights. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Arnulf Hettrich

In the photo of the aspiring pilot, which was shared several times on social media shortly afterwards, you can see how the Boeing 777 climbs after takeoff. Suddenly a bright flash of lightning flashes through the night sky and appears to hit the plane directly. As fascinating as the impact looks, the Tripple Seven, struck by lightning, continues its flight unmoved, as if nothing had happened.

Plane struck by lightning landed safely in London – lightning strikes are not uncommon

Canadian airline Air Canada confirmed to the CBC that the plane struck by lightning landed at Heathrow Airport in London without incident. After landing, the Boeing is said to have only been inspected and put back into operation shortly afterwards. According to the airline, this is standard procedure in such a case. It is still unclear whether the lightning strike was even noticed on board. In any case, no one was injured. It is not uncommon for aircraft to be struck by lightning. However, it is much less likely that someone will film the spectacle.

According to the data of Flight Safety Foundation, an international aviation safety research organization, an aircraft is struck by lightning about once every 1,000 flight hours on average. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also calculated that every aircraft in the USA is exposed to a lightning strike about once a year. However, for the most part this is harmless to passengers and aircraft, such as one FAA study shows. Modern aircraft are protected from electrical impulses by special insulating materials, which means that the probability of a failure of the on-board electronics is only two percent. (mh)

