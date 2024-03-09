Home page World

From: Maximilian Hertel

Lightning strikes a Boeing 777 on a flight from Vancouver to London. Videos of the spectacular incident are circulating on social media.

Vancouver – Last Sunday (March 3rd) a spectacular phenomenon occurred at Vancouver Airport (YVR). Shortly after takeoff, a Boeing 777 was struck by lightning. The incredible thing: The scene was accidentally captured by a student pilot and aircraft enthusiast.

A similar incident occurred in September 2023, in which a The plane was struck by lightning while approaching Frankfurt. Not always Lightning strikes are mild. An incident from the United States shows what damage lightning can cause Werra-Meißner district. Got here A house caught fire in a storm in 2023.

Boeing is hit by lightning shortly after takeoff – student pilots film the spectacle

The amazing phenomenon caused quite a stir on social media. In the shared video you can see how the Boeing 777 climbs shortly after takeoff. Suddenly the night sky is lit by a bright flash, which seems to hit the plane directly. No matter how spectacular the impact looks, the Boeing struck by lightning continues to fly unmoved and continues the take-off process as if nothing had happened.

The lightning strike happened to be filmed by Ethan West, a student pilot and plane spotter Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported. Ethan observed the planes last Sunday (March 3rd) near the southern end of the runway at Vancouver International Airport. When he noticed the Boeing 777-300ER taking off, which was one of his favorite aircraft, the aircraft enthusiast began filming. And at exactly the right moment.

Plane struck by lightning lands unscathed in London

According to the Flight Safety Foundation, an international aviation safety research organization, every aircraft is struck by lightning on average once every 1,000 hours of flight. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also calculated that every aircraft in the USA is exposed to a lightning strike about once a year. However, this is largely harmless for people and machines FAA study shows. A special insulating material protects the electronics on board modern aircraft from electrical impulses. The probability of a failure of the on-board electronics is therefore only two percent.

The airplane as a Faraday cage Airplanes are considered to be a Faraday cage, i.e. a shell made of an electrical conductor. That's why people are protected from lightning strikes inside the machines. Similar to a car. The electronics, on the other hand, could be damaged by the electromagnetic pulse.

In the case of the Triple Seven on the way from Vancouver to London, confirm to the CBC The Canadian airline Air Canada also reported that the plane struck by lightning arrived at Heathrow Airport without incident. After landing, the Boeing was inspected and returned to service shortly afterwards. It is unclear whether the lightning strike was even noticed on board. In any case, no one was injured. (mh)