Boeing in crisis as major strike puts cost cuts on the way

Boeing has taken steps to preserve liquidity, the CFO announced in a message to employees. The company has been on strike since Friday, paralyzing production of its best-sellers 737 MAX And 777.

According to the CFO Brian Westthe U.S. aircraft manufacturer has decided to freeze all hiring, is preparing to make “significant” cuts in procurement spending and plans to introduce temporary layoffs “in the coming weeks.”