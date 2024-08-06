Boeing: Ortberg at the helm from 8/8, announces 2nd quarter losses

US aerospace group Boeing has named Kelly Ortberg as its new chief, effective August 8, replacing Dave Calhounwho in the spring had announced that he would leave the company by the end of the year. In a separate press release, the aircraft manufacturer reported second-quarter results that fell well short of analysts’ forecasts, with a net loss of $1.44 billion due to declining deliveries in its commercial aviation division and contract losses in its defense arm.