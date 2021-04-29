Boeing halts delivery of 737 MAX planes … a new problem

Boeing has confirmed a halt to deliveries of the 737 MAX, after an electrical problem halted part of its fleet.

Reuters reported on April 16 that Boeing had stopped delivery of the 737 MAX single aisle aircraft after a problem with wiring designed to maintain safety in the event of an increase in voltage within the backup power control system.

The new problem comes months after the plane was back in service following a long safety ban triggered by problems with computer design. The ban lasted 20 months after two fatal accidents.

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a new directive today, Wednesday, requiring Boeing to fix that defect before the aircraft can fly again.

Last week, the administration announced that the problem affected 109 aircraft that Boeing delivered to airlines around the world. But Boeing has yet to determine how many additional aircraft it has not received and that need to be repaired.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in an email to employees that the company is “finalizing plans and documents with the Federal Aviation Administration to define the process necessary for operators (airlines) to be able to bring their aircraft back into service.”

But he did not specify a date to solve this problem.

Boeing has delivered more than 85 737 MAX jets since most of the world’s regulators lifted the ban it imposed on them after the two crashes.