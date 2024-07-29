Boeing is suffering from bumps on the ground and turbulence in the air. The clues left by the American aerospace manufacturer are continuous. Workers at its factory in Seattle (Washington) are threatening to go on strike. The company has pleaded guilty to two accidents involving its 737 Max 8 models in 2018 and 2019, which caused the death of 346 passengers and crew in Ethiopia and Indonesia. Poor financial management put the debt at around 50 billion dollars (45.7 billion euros) when the Max crisis hit. New clues. Its reputation as a supplier is undermined after the scare of another Max model, this one from Alaska Airlines, which caused a depressurization of the aircraft at 16,000 feet from the ground.

Boeing has responded in the same way that any firm would when it wants to repair a tarnished reputation: sack the boss, reassure regulators and try to settle the matter. Dave Calhoun, the company’s CEO, with a disputed salary of 33.7 million dollars (30.8 million euros per year), will step down at the end of the year. The sector speculates that he will be replaced by the recent commercial director, Stephanie Pope, or, perhaps, by the CEO of the wing and fuselage supplier Spirit AeroSystems (Wichita, Kansas), Pat Shanahan. Enough? “It’s a missed opportunity to change the entire management team. This is just a facelift,” sums up Álvaro Romero, an analyst at Singular Bank. There is a fundamental problem, and that is that Boeing has followed a strategy closer to a financial company than to an industrial and engineering group. “Boeing’s financial problems,” says Keith McMullan of consultancy Aviation Strategy, “are the result of an obsession with maximising short-term share prices.”

The industry hopes that the company will regain a reputation that has taken decades to shape. A first move is to agree with the Department of Justice that it will be guilty of the accidents (excluding Alaska Airlines) of its 737 Max and accept a fine of 225 million euros for not revealing critical design elements to regulators. The judge, Reed O’Connor, of Oregon, has to validate it, but, in this way, the company avoids submitting itself to the spectacle of a criminal trial. No analyst consulted thinks of a reversal of the agreement because that means that the company, possibly being convicted of a serious crime, would not be able to obtain future defense contracts. And Boeing is a strategic company for the US Administration, whether Democrat or Republican. In fact, its subsidiary Boeing Defense, Space and Security (BDS) manufactures everything from drones to military fighters. In addition, it is a large employer and a basic organization for the manufacturing industry of an entire country.

Although it is too big and strategic to fail, difficult times are also coming. “Of course, Boeing faces a period full of challenges that will test its resilience in the medium and short term,” predicts Sergio Ávila, analyst at IG Spain. For now, it is weathering the storm that has come upon it. Its planes —reflects Filipe Aires Lopes, expert at Analistas Financieros Internacionales, AFI— continue to be the preferred choice of airlines. low cost due to their lower prices and the difficulty that would be involved in training the entire crew, including mechanics, on new models.

This is proof, for now, that the loss of customers will be contained. The consultancy firm Cirium estimates that in June Boeing delivered 41 commercial aircraft, including 737 Max (33), 777 (5) and 787 (3). It is not a bad figure. However, it would be a mistake to think that all these problems benefit Airbus. The airline, based in Tokyo, Japan Airlines, has announced that it will buy 21 Airbus 350-900 and 10 Boeing 787 wide-body aircraft. The game, by numbers, is won by the European manufacturer, but Boeing is not out of the game. The Asian country wants to protect its economic relationship. On Tuesday, November 5, there are presidential elections in the United States and Donald Trump has already threatened to impose a universal tariff of 10% on its second best trading partner in the world. Something that he has already “applied” in China.

Chinese competition

Another obstacle for Boeing is precisely Beijing. It has just launched its C919 passenger model, its first commercial model in history. The Chinese government has not yet allowed the resumption of deliveries of the 737 Max, although the entire Chinese fleet of almost a hundred Maxes was already flying at the end of last year.

Unfortunately for Airbus, it has not been able to capture the volume of business that Boeing has left on the table. The European manufacturer, explains Alvaro Romero, is having problems with its supply chain and basic parts for the interiors or engines are not arriving. With no way out, it is limiting its objectives. Airbus expects to deliver 770 aircraft instead of 800 units this year and will delay its objective of producing 75 A320s per month from 2026 to 2027.

In this industry where competition is flying, Boeing certainly knows that its margin for public errors has run out. It has wasted all that intangible fuel. These two sentences explain the purchase of Spirit AeroSystems, one of its suppliers of fuselage for 737 and 787 aircraft. In addition, its history shows the errors that the company itself has incurred. In 2005, it decided to approve a spin-off (spin-off) of the company. Now it is buying it back for 4.7 billion dollars. Spirit also works with Airbus on the fuselages of the A350 and the wings of the A220. Due to competitive reasons it has sold Spirit’s activities in Europe to Airbus for 559 million euros.

Punishment on the Stock Market It has been almost 15 years since the last fatal accident of an American airline. And the tragedies suffered, five years ago, by two Boeing 737 Max 8s in Ethiopia and Indonesia are far away in space and Western memory. In addition, the American manufacturer has reached a more than advantageous economic agreement for these disasters, and all the security problems it has have not translated into mass cancellations of its models or into a kind of panic about travelling with Boeing. Hence, despite flying with lead on the wings of its public image, the reputation problems have not yet been transferred to its profit and loss account. Bank of America believes that this year it will earn 78,308 million dollars, 92,924 million in 2025 and 100,349 during 2026. That same mirror, reflected by Goldman Sachs, describes the sequence: 81,213 million dollars, 95,474 million and 107,838. Despite the fact that forecasts show an upward trend for revenues, Boeing shares are suffering on the stock market. They have fallen by 28.6% so far this year, leaving the company’s market capitalisation at 110 billion dollars.

