Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/10/2024 – 10:50

Boeing CEO David Calhoun said the company needs to own up to its mistake as the aircraft maker is recovering from a 737 MAX 9 door failure that resulted in the grounding of several of its planes. In his first comments since the crash, Calhoun indicated that a misstep by the aircraft manufacturer played a major role.

“We will address this matter and acknowledge our error, with 100% complete transparency at every step of the process,” he said, in a speech to employees on Tuesday. “We will work with the National Transportation Safety Board who are investigating the accident itself to find out what the cause is.”

Calhoun did not specify what error he was referring to, and other executives who spoke cautioned against speculation.

Boeing declined to elaborate.

O Wall Street Journal analyzed audio of his comments at an all-hands meeting at the 737 factory in Renton, Washington. Source: Dow Jones Newswires