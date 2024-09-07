Initially the ship was scheduled to return with 2 crew members, but complications delayed the return of the travelers by 8 months longer than expected.

The Starliner capsule, from Boeingwhich took a pair of astronauts to the ISS (International Space Station) on June 5, returned to planet Earth in the early hours of Saturday (September 7, 2024). Initially, the ship would return to the ground with the crew, but because of technical failures, including helium leaks and inoperative thrusters, NASA decided that the astronauts will remain at the space station for about 8 months.

Starliner’s return has been postponed 3 times. Despite Boeing’s attempts to convince the US space agency of the capsule’s safety, NASA has determined that astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni William will only return to Earth in February 2025, on a flight by a competitor. SpaceXby billionaire Elon Musk.

This was Boeing’s first attempt at a space mission. The aircraft manufacturer is trying to obtain certification to make new trips to space, but the repeated problems with the Starliner capsule could postpone these plans. Once the mission is complete, NASA will evaluate the entire operation and assess whether the company will receive approval for new space missions.

Despite being considered a successful landing, NASA reported that one of the capsule’s propulsion systems had a problem upon entry into the atmosphere. NASA’s Commercial Crew Program Manager, Steve Stitch, said the equipment will be sent to Boeing for analysis.

Starliner launched on June 5 from Florida, and landed at the White Sands Aerospace Center in New Mexico.

Difficulties in bringing Starliner back to Earth have also delayed SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission that would have carried four astronauts to the ISS. Originally scheduled for August 18, the launch is now expected to take place by September 24 of this year.