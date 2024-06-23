A Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Dutch airline KLM returned to Schiphol Airport, in Amsterdam, this Sunday (23), after reporting a technical problem, national air traffic control reported.

Flight KLM705 was destined for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but had to turn around over Belgium after requesting a precautionary landing, said a spokesman for Dutch air traffic control. It was unclear exactly what was wrong with the aircraft.

KLM said the safety of passengers and crew was never at risk and that an alternative aircraft would be used for the flight. The plane appeared on FlightRadar 24 as having returned to Schiphol Airport.