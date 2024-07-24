AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/24/2024 – 13:14

Aerospace industry leaders Boeing and Airbus are overwhelmed by demand, but China’s Comac and Brazil’s Embraer are not in a position to challenge this duopoly in the short term, in a market with very high “entry barriers”, say industry experts.

The American Boeing and the European Airbus have accumulated an order book of 15,000 planes and, currently, anyone who wants to buy an aircraft from these companies will only receive it at the end of the decade, as supply chain turbulence and production problems prevent them from increasing productivity.

The problem arises because in the next 20 years, airlines will need more than 42,000 aircraft to replace their fleets with planes that emit less CO2 and respond to the increase in global air traffic.

Richard Evans, an analyst at specialist firm Cirium, explains that there will be a “significant deficit” in A320 production by 2028. It will be even “greater” for the 737 MAX, he adds.

But there is still no forecast for the entry of a third major player in the sector.

Comac’s C919 began commercial flights in China last year and is said to have more than 1,200 orders, almost exclusively in China, according to the state-owned company.

Created by Beijing to try to capture a share of the global aeronautical market and reduce its dependence on foreign technology, so far few C919s have been manufactured.

Furthermore, as it is only certified in China, the C919 cannot fly with passengers in the United States or Europe.

For Pascal Fabre, a specialist at AlixPartners, there are many “barriers”, especially political ones, for this aircraft to find its place in the major Western airlines.

– Avoid putting yourself at risk –

Airbus and Boeing do not underestimate Comac’s capabilities. “We consider Comac a great rival,” admitted Christian Scherer, head of Airbus’ aircraft division.

But, so far, according to him, “Comac has not brought anything new to the market in terms of differentiation in relation to the reference products”, which are the A320 and the MAX. For him, “the C919 is a kind of A320 neo”, the best-selling model of the European manufacturer.

This, according to Scherer, “shows that Comac is trying to adapt to a market that is still heavily influenced by Airbus and Boeing”.

For Pascal Fabre, however, the Brazilian company Embraer “clearly” has the technical capabilities to develop a medium-haul aircraft capable of competing with the two giants. But not the investment portfolio.

“The company is valued at around US$5 billion. The development of a new commercial aircraft, even for Embraer, is at least that amount, so it would need partnerships,” he explains.

Embraer, which manufactures the E2 family (the twin-engine jets models 175, 190 and 195, medium range and with capacities between 80 and 144 passengers), began negotiations with Boeing a few years ago to sell its commercial aircraft division.

But in April 2020, when the world was in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Seattle giant pulled out of the deal.

Since then, Embraer has preferred to focus on developing its current aircraft, as its director, Francisco Gomes Neto, confirmed to Aviation Week. “We don’t want to put the company at risk,” he assured.