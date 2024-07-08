The case concerns accidents that occurred in March 2019 in Ethiopia and in October 2018 in Indonesia

Boeing agreed on Sunday (July 7, 2024) to plead guilty in the case investigating two fatal accidents involving 737 Max planes. The agreement still needs to be validated by a judge in the United States, the country where the lawsuit was filed. The information is from Reuters.

The accidents occurred in March 2019 in Ethiopia and in October 2018 in Indonesia. In total, 346 people died.

The agreement, according to the news agency, was filed with the US Justice Department. A company spokesperson confirmed that Boeing “reached an agreement” on the terms to resolve the process.

Federal prosecutors say Boeing committed a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government. They say the company provided false information to regulators about a software flight control, used on the flights mentioned in the process.

As part of the agreement, the aircraft manufacturer will invest at least $455 million over the next three years to boost safety and compliance programs. An independent monitor will be required to publicly report annually on the progress of these initiatives. During that time, Boeing will be on probation and must be supervised.

The planemaker’s board of directors will be required to meet with the families of the crash victims. The company will face additional penalties if any of the terms are violated. The settlement also calls for Boeing to pay an additional $243.6 million in fines.

