06/01/2023 – 7:36 pm

Boeing has once again postponed the first manned flight of its Starliner space capsule after the discovery of new technical problems, the company said on Thursday (1st).

The troubled CST-100 Starliner program has already suffered several delays, but it would finally be put to the test by sending humans on a test flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on July 21.

During the tests, however, Boeing engineers identified new problems related to a faulty parachute system and a tape to secure cables used in various parts of the capsule which, under certain conditions, is flammable.

After internal deliberations, they decided to abandon the test flight and report the new problems to the American space agency, which hired Boeing to offer a transfer service to the ISS.

“We have decided to suspend the preparation of the CFT [Crewed Flight Mission, missão de voo tripulada] to correct these problems,” Mark Nappi, Boeing’s vice president and director of programs, told reporters. A new date for the launch of the mission has not yet been proposed.

Boeing expected to make its first crewed flight of the CST-100 Starliner in 2022. Its first trip to the ISS was completed without a crew in May 2022.

In 2014, NASA entered into contracts worth US$4.2 billion (R$21 billion at current exchange rates) with Boeing and US$2.6 billion (R$13 billion) with SpaceX to be able to travel to the ISS.























