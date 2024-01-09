Executive director says the company will adopt “complete transparency” during investigation into the case

Boeing's executive director, Dave Calhoun, stated this Tuesday (January 9, 2024) that the company is responsible in the case of the Alaska Airlines aircraft that lost one of its emergency doors during the flight, in the United States.

“Let’s address this by first acknowledging our mistake.”, said the businessman during a meeting with employees at a company factory near Seattle. The information is from the agency Reuters.

Calhoun also stated that the company will address the incident with “complete transparency at every step” of the investigation. “When I got that photo, all I could think about was, 'I don't know what happened, but someone could have been in the seat next to that hole in the plane.' I have children, I have grandchildren and so do you”, declared the director during the meeting. REMEMBER THE CASE

The incident with an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 took place last Friday (January 5, 2024).

The aircraft had departed Portland, bound for Ontario, a city in California (which is the namesake of the Canadian province of Ontario), when the plug on an emergency door came loose, causing decompression during the flight. The pilot made an emergency landing and there were no serious injuries.

Video circulating on social media shows the interior of the plane and a hole on the left side. According to Alaska Airlines, the flight returned safely to Portland. There were 171 passengers and 6 crew on board.

The incident was recorded when the plane was at around 16,000 feet and just 10 minutes into the flight. In the configuration used by Alaska Airlines, the additional exit door (which on other companies is used as an emergency exit) is permanently disabled. No one was sitting in the 2 seats next to the door that exploded, leaving a hole in the plane's fuselage.

Alaska Airlines was the first to decide suspend the operation of all of its 65 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft for safety inspections.

There are no Boeing 737 Max 9 models in operation by Brazilian airlines, according to Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).

However, there is a foreign company that flies to Brazil using the jet: the Panamanian company Copa Airlines, which uses the plane for routes from São Paulo and Rio to Panama and the Caribbean. The company also suspended operations with the model.

