Two Japan Airlines Boeing 777s at Tokyo Haneda Airport in 2014. FRANCK ROBICHON / EFE

Boeing doesn’t win for shocks. Weighed down by the impact of the pandemic, the aeronautical giant chain incidents that question the safety of its devices and further tarnish its corporate reputation, after two fatal accidents registered in recent years. The latest were, this Saturday, the fall of parts of the fuselage of a commercial flight in Denver (USA) and the loss of turbine blades of a cargo plane in Maastricht (Netherlands), after individual failures in its engines. Although none of the events caused notable personal injuries, the company has announced the immobilization of the 128 devices of the model 777 with a Pratt & Whitney (PW) engine – the one damaged in Denver -, while the Dutch authorities investigate what happened with the 747 charge. 400, which after the fire of one of its engines, also PW, spread small pieces of metal over the towns of Meerssen and Maastricht. Two people were slightly injured.

Boeing shares fell nearly 4% at the opening of the Wall Street session on Monday, then stabilized around negative 3%. Raytheon Technologies Corp, which owns Pratt & Whitney engines, was also down about 2% by mid-morning.

The incidents, whose cause is still unknown, are the umpteenth setback for a company that, like the rest of the industry, is suffering from the collapse of operations due to the pandemic, and the serious reputational crisis that followed two fatal accidents in 2018 and 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopia, respectively. Until the incidents on both sides of the Atlantic on Saturday, Boeing had barely managed to enjoy a few months of some normalcy after receiving authorization at the end of November to resume the flights of its 737 MAX model, which had been on the ground for almost two years at consequence of these accidents, with 346 fatalities.

The 128 Boeing 777 aircraft, equipped with the engine model involved in the incident of the plane that took off from Colorado, the P&W 4000-112, have been immobilized on the ground, a company spokesperson confirmed this Monday, following the “recommendation ”To suspend the flights carried out the day before by the same. The American airline United Airlines, protagonist of the incident; The two large Japanese companies, ANA and JAL, and the South Korean Asiana Airlines had already announced between Sunday and Monday the immobilization of this type of aircraft in their fleets; they are practically all the airlines that operate this model. According to the US Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), only airlines in the United States, Japan and South Korea use the 777 P&W 4000.

Japan’s Ministry of Transport indicated on Monday that it had already ordered stricter inspections after a JAL 777 plane that covered the route from Tokyo to Naha, on the island of Okinawa, suffered problems with “an engine from the same family” in December. The PW4000 type is used only in the B777s, although most of the machines in this series are equipped with GE Aviation engines.

The UK has also announced a temporary ban on the crashed Denver model from entering its airspace, while the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has requested more information on these engines. For its part, PW, which belongs to Raytheon – one of the most important defense contractors in the United States – has communicated that it is coordinating a review of inspection protocols with air regulators. According to the FAA’s first estimate, the failure of the Denver plane appears to be due to “the hollow fan blades that are unique to this engine model, used only in the Boeing 777s,” said Steve Dickson, administrator of the FAA, through a statement.

Dickson explained that after consulting with his team of experts, he ordered them to issue “an emergency airworthiness directive that will require immediate or intensified inspections of Boeing 777 aircraft equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines.”

Both damaged aircraft were forced to make emergency landings shortly after take-off. The one that left Maastricht for New York, with a shipment of pharmaceutical products, did so in Liege (Belgium). The one from Denver, with 241 people on board, returned to the same airport, not without leaving the suburban town of Broomfield littered with dangerous scrap, where a piece of the fuselage fell on the doorstep of a house.

Of the 128 immobilized aircraft, 69 are in service and 59 are in storage. During the almost two years of immobilization of the damaged apparatus in Indonesia and Ethiopia, the 737 MAX, the company lost some 20,000 million dollars (more than 16,800 million euros, including compensation for the victims), in addition to a thousand orders and a staff reduction of almost 19% in 2020 alone.

The crisis hit the FAA, accused in the past of giving Boeing preferential treatment, and whose procedures were reformed in November by a US Senate committee. The doubts about the scrutiny in the certification of the devices made a dent in the traditional leadership of the FAA, whose opinions had been assumed without question for decades by the rest of the countries, at the same time that it revalued the role of global regulators.

