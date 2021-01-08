Boeing recognizes its responsibility. The aeronautic giant agreed, Thursday, January 7, to pay more than 2.5 billion dollars (2 billion euros) as part of the investigation by the US Department of Justice into the two 737 MAX accidents that killed 346 in 2018 and 2019. Boeing will therefore not have to plead guilty in the context of criminal proceedings, announced this department .

This resolution allows the manufacturer to dispel a little more the clouds that have gathered over its flagship aircraft, grounded for 20 months, before being again authorized to fly in certain countries at the end of 2020.

Boeing admitted that two of its employees had misled a task force within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US aviation authority, to prepare training for pilots on the aircraft on the MCAS flight software, involved in the two accidents. The documents subsequently issued by the aviation agency therefore did not contain essential information about this software, which was therefore not included in the company manuals. The agreement “rightly recognizes that we have not met our values ​​and our expectations”, said David Calhoun, chief executive of Boeing, in a statement.

Under the terms of the deal, which formally accuses Boeing of conspiring to commit fraud, the group has agreed to continue to cooperate with the authorities on all ongoing or future investigations and to honor certain commitments. The ministry will lift the lawsuits in three years if Boeing meets all of its obligations. However, he did not consider it necessary to impose an independent inspector on the company.

In detail, Boeing has agreed to pay the United States a criminal fine of 243.6 million, as well as 1.77 billion in compensation to the airlines that ordered the 737 MAX and 500 million for a fund intended to compensate relatives of the victims of the accidents of Lion Air in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines in March 2019.

Lawyers representing families of victims of the Ethiopian Airlines flight crash said the deal bolsters their civil action against Boeing in Chicago. Boeing has already settled most of the disputes over the Lion Air flight. But for Representative Peter DeFazio, who oversaw a lengthy investigation into the circumstances of the accidents, this agreement “Is just a slap in the face for Boeing and an insult to the 346 victims who died as a result of this company’s greed.”