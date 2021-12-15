W.hen anticipation is the greatest joy, then the German crane airline has plenty of time to savor it. Because actually the new long-haul aircraft Boeing 777-9, also future flagship of Lufthansa, should already be in service. The twin-engine replaces both the older 747 and the Airbus A380, as four-jet engines are too expensive to maintain or simply too big for many routes in the post-Corona period. However, the replacement will take significantly longer than planned. The first of at least 20 ordered 777-9s for the Lufthansa Group will not be delivered in 2021, but in 2023 at the earliest.

At the presentation of a prototype of the 777-9 in Frankfurt in mid-November, CEO Carsten Spohr made it clear that it should not be later. The Seattle-based aircraft manufacturer will deliver the first aircraft to Lufthansa in 2023, he confirmed. Addressing the Boeing Vice President who was present, he added the statement: “No pressure”. Whether this was meant as a well-meaning joke or more of a warning, the deputy head of the aircraft manufacturer will probably know how to interpret.

The prototype was in Frankfurt for two days. He came from the Dubai Airshow and was on his way back to Seattle. With a wingspan of almost 72 meters, a record length of more than 76 meters, folding wing tips and extremely large turbines, new standards are to be set. The 777-X will be quieter and more efficient than any previous or competing model, promised Boeing Vice President and head of the commercial aircraft division, Stan Deal, during the presentation. The four prototypes have already flown around 2000 hours of flight. With a range of up to 14,000 kilometers, the new giant twin-jet will in future be used on long-haul routes by the Lufthansa Group. Less kerosene consumption per kilometer and passenger should make the jet cheaper. And of course the term sustainability was used several times when the 777-9 was presented. The new 777-9 emits significantly less CO2 than its predecessor. However, given the take-off mass of 351 tons, it will not be an eco-aircraft.









Photo gallery



Lufthansa is waiting for you

:



Boeing 777-9



The important question about the date of approval by the American flight safety authority FAA also remains unanswered. The 777-X program is two years behind schedule. In a conversation with the Boeing engineers present in Frankfurt about when the approval will take place, they evasively respond with “as soon as possible”.

There are problems. Although these are common in every aircraft development, the 777-X is actually not really a new machine. However, it is already an extensive modification. The aircraft of the 777-X series, i.e. the 777-8 and 777-9, will receive a completely new carbon fiber wing. In addition, the largest turbines ever used on a commercial aircraft. In addition, a more modern cockpit.