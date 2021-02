A Boeing 757 operated by Delta Airlines, which was on its way to Seattle from Atlanta, Georgia, had to make an emergency landing Monday, after the flight crew noticed a warning sign about a possible problem with one of its engines.

The “Seattle Times” newspaper quoted a company statement that the plane had diverted its course to land in “Salt Lake City”, Utah, due to “extreme caution.”

The plane landed safely, and airport firefighters said the engine did not appear to be damaged.