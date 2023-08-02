more than half a century ago, Boeing unveiled the 747, a huge, eye-catching plane that captured the public’s imagination. and brought air travel to the masses. The jet has been a workhorse ever since, carrying passengers and cargo around the world. But its days are numbered: Boeing delivered the last 747 it will build.

With a distinctive hump, the 747, nicknamed the “Queen of the Skies,” is perhaps the most recognizable commercial airliner ever built. The airplane transformed air travel and became a symbol of American ingenuity. It could still be flying decades from now, a longevity that aviation historians said was a testament to the work engineers, designers and others put into repeatedly remaking the plane.

“He’s one of the greats,” said Shea Oakley, who runs an aviation history consulting firm. “It was a quantum leap.”

The 747 is made up of some 6 million parts produced worldwide. The work of assembling them into an airplane was completed in a factory in Everett, Washington. That plant, which was built for the 747 in the 1960s, has been home to 747s down to the last: number 1,574.

Production of the last 747 began in September. On January 31, it was delivered to Atlas Air Worldwide, a cargo and passenger airline that will use it to transport goods.

Boeing began designing the 747 in the mid-1960s at the request of Pan American World Airways, a leading airline that ended up filing for bankruptcy in 1991. But many inside Boeing anticipated that the plane would soon be replaced by a supersonic jet. that the company was developing (but abandoned in 1971).

As a result, and to justify your investment, Boeing and Pan Am decided that the plane should be designed with passengers and cargo in mind., a choice that would be crucial to his success and determine his unique shape. The designers wanted the nose to be raised so that cargo could be loaded more easily. To do this, they positioned the flight deck above the main cabin, rather than at the front of the plane, creating the unusual hump of the 747.

More than two dozen airlines committed to buying the 747 when it was first shown to the public. In 1970, the 747 made its first commercial flight, carrying more than 300 Pan Am passengers to London from New York.

He instantly became a public sensation. The four-engine plane was much larger than any other and could accommodate hundreds of people.. The upper deck, accessible by a spiral staircase, housed a luxurious lounge.

Owning a 747 became a status symbol for airlines. Some companies bought the plane even though it didn’t quite suit their needs.

The biggest reason airlines bought a 747 was that it helped them cut costs. Because the plane could carry many more passengers in a single trip, airlines could sell cheaper tickets, making air travel affordable for the masses.

Boeing produced various versions of the plane in the 1970s and 1980s for different uses and to improve how much it could carry and how far it could fly. In 1989, the company introduced a major upgrade, the 747-400, which became its best-selling aircraft model. Boeing sold more 747s in the 1990s than in any other decade.

But the world was beginning to turn the page.

Smaller, more efficient twin-engine aircraft could now fly longer distances. Its smaller size meant airlines could offer direct international routes between smaller cities.

In the mid-1990s, Boeing introduced the 777, which was almost as big as the 747. With only two engines, it was more advanced and efficient.

Interest in the 747 persisted, particularly for cargo operations. In the early 2010s, Boeing introduced the latest model, the 747-8.

Some airlines still use the plane for passenger flights, including Lufthansa, Korean Air and Air China. But the 747 has fallen increasingly out of favor with many airlines and will probably end its life carrying cargo. The last of the planes produced were 747-8 freighters for Atlas Air, which operates the world’s largest fleet of 747s and leases planes and crews for cargo or passenger operations.

NIRAJ CHOKSHI

The New York Times